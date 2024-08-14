Edo 2024: New police commissioner told to uphold integrity ahead of polls

The call comes at a crucial time as the state prepares for its upcoming governorship election, which is expected to be keenly contested.

A statement released by the Young Edo Professionals Group highlighted the importance of a neutral stance in law enforcement, especially amidst the rising political tensions.

"We trust that Commissioner Edwin-Iwo will uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," the group coordinator, Ojieh Ejehi, emphasised.

The group specifically called for a transparent investigation into a recent violent incident on Airport Road that resulted in the tragic death of a police inspector.

The violence, reportedly instigated by APC youths, has sparked concerns about potential further disturbances.

"Addressing that incident transparently is crucial to preventing further escalation," they urged.

Moreover, the group cautioned Edwin-Iwo against any form of bias or political influence, warning that such actions could undermine the democratic process and lead to unrest.

