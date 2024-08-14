ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: New police commissioner told to uphold integrity ahead of polls

Segun Adeyemi

The new Edo Police Commissioner was cautioned against any form of bias or political influence, warning that such actions could undermine the democratic process and lead to unrest.

Newly appointed Edo State Police Commissioner, Nemi Edwin-Iwo.


The call comes at a crucial time as the state prepares for its upcoming governorship election, which is expected to be keenly contested.

A statement released by the Young Edo Professionals Group highlighted the importance of a neutral stance in law enforcement, especially amidst the rising political tensions.

"We trust that Commissioner Edwin-Iwo will uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," the group coordinator, Ojieh Ejehi, emphasised.

The group specifically called for a transparent investigation into a recent violent incident on Airport Road that resulted in the tragic death of a police inspector.

Voters casting their votes during the 2023 general elections.


The violence, reportedly instigated by APC youths, has sparked concerns about potential further disturbances.

"Addressing that incident transparently is crucial to preventing further escalation," they urged.

Moreover, the group cautioned Edwin-Iwo against any form of bias or political influence, warning that such actions could undermine the democratic process and lead to unrest.

"We look forward to his leadership and commitment to a just and secure electoral environment," the statement concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng





