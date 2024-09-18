Nasarawa lawmaker dumps NNPP for APC

Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the House announced the defection of Ibrahim during the plenary on Wednesday in Lafia.

Jatau appreciated the lawmaker for his wise decision to join the Progressive Party, APC in the state.

The speaker assured of his continued commitment to provide all-inclusive leadership in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Dr Aliyu Bello, the Chairman, APC, Nasarawa State described the defection of the lawmaker as a “homecoming”

The APC Chairman assured the lawmakers of equal privileges, rights and treatment in the party.

On his part, Ibrahim said he defected from NNPP due to a crisis rocking the party at the national level.

” I write to inform you of my immediate resolution to defect from my former party, NNPP to APC in Nasarawa State.

” As a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly I’m duty bound to make laws that will impact the lives of my constituents,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the crisis in NNPP had impeded his concentration, hence the reason for his defection.

” Upon receipt of the letter, I denounced my membership of NNPP and am now a member of APC. I look forward to working with the leadership of APC in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and the State at large.

” Attached to this copy are series of cases lying in various superior courts of records in the federation which has shown a great division in the party,” he said

The lawmaker promised continued effective and quality representation at the state legislature.