Nasarawa lawmaker dumps NNPP for APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters wave flags at a rally. [Getty Images]

Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the House announced the defection of Ibrahim during the plenary on Wednesday in Lafia.

Jatau appreciated the lawmaker for his wise decision to join the Progressive Party, APC in the state.

The speaker assured of his continued commitment to provide all-inclusive leadership in the House.

Also speaking, Dr Aliyu Bello, the Chairman, APC, Nasarawa State described the defection of the lawmaker as a “homecoming

The APC Chairman assured the lawmakers of equal privileges, rights and treatment in the party.

” I write to inform you of my immediate resolution to defect from my former party, NNPP to APC in Nasarawa State.

” As a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly I’m duty bound to make laws that will impact the lives of my constituents,” he said.

He said that the crisis in NNPP had impeded his concentration, hence the reason for his defection.

” Upon receipt of the letter, I denounced my membership of NNPP and am now a member of APC. I look forward to working with the leadership of APC in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and the State at large.

” Attached to this copy are series of cases lying in various superior courts of records in the federation which has shown a great division in the party,” he said

The lawmaker promised continued effective and quality representation at the state legislature.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that with this development, APC has 12 seats with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) having nine and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) three in that order.

News Agency Of Nigeria

