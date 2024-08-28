Osun monarch warns contractor to avert religious crisis over ₦16.5bn road project

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke had on April 30 awarded the construction of the 6.2-kilometre Ereja Square-Brewery, Ilesa dual carriageway at the cost of ₦16.5 billion.

The traditional ruler, who gave the warning while addressing newsmen at the end of a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Ilesa, said there had been a series of complaints of bias against the contractor by some religious groups in the town.

Oba Aromolaran said that he had received complaints that some worship centres were demolished to give way for the road construction, while some were spared without any explanation.

The traditional ruler who was represented by High Chief Ibitoye Akanbi, the Obaala of Ijesaland, said that such action could cause a religious crisis in the town.

Oba Aromolaran appealed to the contractor to carry out his job without any fear or favour, stressing that all the buildings approved for demolition should be demolished within the approved limits.

“This project belongs to all of us and all that we want is peace. We do not want any religious crisis in the town. We are not ready for a riot.

“Any building marked for demolition should be demolished without any form of bias and this should be done within the approved limits.

“In a situation where some religious building marked for demolition will be demolished and others will be spared can cause religious disharmony, and we don’t want that to happen.

“The project should be done according to the approved specification. We want peace. We don’t want religious crisis,” he said.

The traditional ruler, who frowned at the absence of the contractor at the meeting, said the invitation extended to him was not to intimidate him but to have a robust discussion with him on the progress of the project.

He said that another invitation would be extended to the contractor at a later date.

Oba Aromolaran also raised concern over the timely completion of the project, adding out of the nine months planned for the completion of the road, four months had gone without any tangible work done.

The traditional ruler appealed to the contractor to speed up work on the project to meet the time scheduled.

He also appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid any issue that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Oba Aromolaran also appealed to the state government to ensure that the contractor delivered the road project as scheduled.

Also speaking, High Chief Adesoji Adeniji, the Alagbeda of Agbeda of Ijesa, said that the invitation extended to the contractor was for him to explain how far he had gone with the project.

“The invitation extended to the contract is not to intimidate him but rather to give Kabiyesi an update on the project.