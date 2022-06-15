RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Tinubu distanced himself from the rumours of a muslim-muslim ticket

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]
All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to rumours of picking a Muslim as his running mate.

Recommended articles

Tinubu, who condemned such rumour, said he intends to pick a Northern Christian as his running mate.

He gave the clarification while addressing journalists at the APC governorship rally in Ekiti State on Tuesday, July 14, 2022.

Tinubu distanced himself from the rumours, stressing that the carriers were undemocratic elements that are already threatened at his imminent victory in the coming presidential election.

“The VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided,” he said.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that no group, institution or person can impose a running mate on him.

Meanwhile, An Islamic preacher, Sheikh Ibrahim Aliyu Kaduna has warned the APC and Bola Tinubu against picking a northern Christian as a running mate.

Presidential candidates and their political parties now have 48 hours to pick their running mates, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Aliyu Kaduna warned that with a Christian from the region as Tinubu’s running mate, the ruling party is sure to lose the election.

The preacher further threatened to mobilise Muslims to reject the APC candidate during the forthcoming presidential election.

In a viral video, Sheikh Kaduna berated Governors from the north for allegedly trading the destiny of Muslims in the region for a sick candidate’s money.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

2023: Sowore disses Peter Obi’s study trip to Egypt

2023: Sowore disses Peter Obi’s study trip to Egypt

2023: PDP to name Atiku’s running mate on Thursday

2023: PDP to name Atiku’s running mate on Thursday

2023: Christian body TEKAN, rejects Muslim-muslim, Christian-Christian ticket

2023: Christian body TEKAN, rejects Muslim-muslim, Christian-Christian ticket

Why lawmakers lost primary election — Gbajabiamila

Why lawmakers lost primary election — Gbajabiamila

You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina calls out Bishop Oyedepo

You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina calls out Bishop Oyedepo

2023: Ayiri Emami rallies Niger Delta leaders for Bola Tinubu

2023: Ayiri Emami rallies Niger Delta leaders for Bola Tinubu

Alleged drug deal: Court jails 2 Abba Kyari co-defendants 2 years each

Alleged drug deal: Court jails 2 Abba Kyari co-defendants 2 years each

FG promoting women inclusion in oil, gas industry – Sylva

FG promoting women inclusion in oil, gas industry – Sylva

Trending

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

Peter Obi is now the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PG)