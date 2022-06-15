Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

Tinubu, who condemned such rumour, said he intends to pick a Northern Christian as his running mate.

He gave the clarification while addressing journalists at the APC governorship rally in Ekiti State on Tuesday, July 14, 2022.

Tinubu distanced himself from the rumours, stressing that the carriers were undemocratic elements that are already threatened at his imminent victory in the coming presidential election.

“The VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided,” he said.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that no group, institution or person can impose a running mate on him.

Meanwhile, An Islamic preacher, Sheikh Ibrahim Aliyu Kaduna has warned the APC and Bola Tinubu against picking a northern Christian as a running mate.

Presidential candidates and their political parties now have 48 hours to pick their running mates, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Aliyu Kaduna warned that with a Christian from the region as Tinubu’s running mate, the ruling party is sure to lose the election.

The preacher further threatened to mobilise Muslims to reject the APC candidate during the forthcoming presidential election.