LP renames Obidient Directorate after Peter Obi distances his followers from it

In a statement on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Labour Party announced the creation of a directorate and appointed directors to coordinate the registration of all members of the Obidient community.

The Obidients are ardent followers of Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Hours after the announcement, Obi countered the move by his party leaders, saying his followers are not a directorate of any political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

While dissociating his followers from the LP's Obidient Directorate in a series of tweets, the former Governor of Anambra State said "Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.”

He said, “There may be a youth mobilization directorate in political parties, but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.”

He continued, “It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country. Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities, united by a shared vision for a New and better Nigeria.”

Obi's submission was supported by a large number of his followers on Twitter as many of them expressed their disconnection from the LP, saying their membership of the movement is tied to Obi and not the party.

Seeing Obidients' reaction to Obi's tweets, the Labour Party announced the renaming of its newly created directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the party said the name change was necessitated by the controversies that followed the creation of the directorate.

The statement which was signed by Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the party reads, "Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of OBIDIENT Affairs, in the party, the Directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

"The inauguration will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the party’s National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja by 10 am.

"Party members and the general public should take note."