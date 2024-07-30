ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos PDP welcomes ADC’s Funso Doherty, Jandor eyes 2027 victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adediran stated that with the support of Doherty, the PDP would win in Lagos State in future elections.

L-R: Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and Mr Funsho Doherty [Pulse.ng]
L-R: Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and Mr Funsho Doherty [Pulse.ng]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doherty announced his defection from the ADC to the PDP on Monday.

Adediran, in a statement on Tuesday by his Spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, said that with the support of Doherty, the PDP would win in Lagos State in future elections.

He described the defection of Doherty as a welcome development and a reflection of the readiness of all well-meaning Lagos residents to come together "to rescue Lagos state from the grip of the corrupt and clueless ruling party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doherty will not be the last to join the Lagos PDP for the actualisation of the mission to offer a breath of fresh air in governance in 2027.

“Many more chieftains of other political parties including the APC and key opinion leaders across the state will declare for the PDP in no distant future.

“Doherty is one of the few technocrat-turned-politicians I admire and respect.

“Together with him and other well meaning stakeholders in Lagos State politics, we shall rescue the state in 2027 from the self-serving APC-led government,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as Alex Otti opposes Peter Obi’s position on hunger protest

Mixed reactions as Alex Otti opposes Peter Obi’s position on hunger protest

Lagos PDP welcomes ADC’s Funso Doherty, Jandor eyes 2027 victory

Lagos PDP welcomes ADC’s Funso Doherty, Jandor eyes 2027 victory

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

Nigerian government seeks $500 million World Bank loan to address water concerns

Nigerian government seeks $500 million World Bank loan to address water concerns

Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

Labour Party [Facebook]

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m