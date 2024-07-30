Lagos PDP welcomes ADC’s Funso Doherty, Jandor eyes 2027 victory

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doherty announced his defection from the ADC to the PDP on Monday.

Adediran, in a statement on Tuesday by his Spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, said that with the support of Doherty, the PDP would win in Lagos State in future elections.

He described the defection of Doherty as a welcome development and a reflection of the readiness of all well-meaning Lagos residents to come together "to rescue Lagos state from the grip of the corrupt and clueless ruling party.

“Doherty will not be the last to join the Lagos PDP for the actualisation of the mission to offer a breath of fresh air in governance in 2027.

“Many more chieftains of other political parties including the APC and key opinion leaders across the state will declare for the PDP in no distant future.

“Doherty is one of the few technocrat-turned-politicians I admire and respect.