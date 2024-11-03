Lagos APC group begins voter mobilisation for 2027 elections

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the group held its inaugural meeting at Herbert Macaulay Primary School, Yaba.

Hundreds of residents, drawn from the eleven wards in the Mainland Local Government Area, attended the inaugural meeting..

Speaking, the Interim Chairman of the group, Prince Aliyu Momoh, said the group was formed to begin early mobilisation and preparation for the 2025 local government election and 2027 general election.

Momoh added that the group was formed after consultations with political stakeholders in the area.

“Our elders agreed with us. They gave us their support to go ahead with the mobilisation of people for active political participation.

“We are inaugurating this group also to cater for the welfare of the people by ensuring delivery of dividends of democracy,” he said.

Momoh said that the group was not being sponsored by any politician, but its leaders.

According to him, APC is the number one choice in Mainland and the group aims to improve its popularity.

He, however, said leaders of the group had over the years suffered neglect in the scheme of things in the state.

“These people are a new set of people that we are just grooming into politics and to better their welfare.

“We are sure that with the support of our notable elders in the local government, we will be able to attract democratic dividends to the area,’’ he said.

According to him, the group is also set up to promote peaceful co-existence among all interest groups in the area.

“We are against politics of bitterness and thuggery in the area. We are members of APC and we are for peaceful conduct,” Momoh added.

The General Secretary of the group, Kola Atanda, said that membership was drawn from all the 11 wards in the local government.

Atanda said no fewer than 850 residents registered and expressed solidarity for the group’s cause.

Other leaders of the group took turns to address the gathering, emphasising unity, peace and the need to shun do-or-die politics.