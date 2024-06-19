ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party on mission to rescue Edo - Deputy governorship candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kadiri said Labour Party is on a mission to rescue Edo State and to restore hope to our people.

Kadiri said, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Auchi, Edo, on Wednesday that their votes count because the party’s mission was to bring governance closer to the people.

We are on a mission to rescue Edo State and to restore hope to our people.

“I urge Edo people to vote the Labour Party into office to uplift the qualities of lives of the people.

“We have good intentions for the people of Edo.

” We have seen the pain, the anguish, the frustration that our people are going through.

“Too much of poverty in the land, too much of deception from those who are piloting the affairs of the state and we have told ourselves enough is enough.

“We will fix our educational sector, children have no business sitting on the floor when they are in school,” he alleged.

