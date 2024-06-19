Labour Party on mission to rescue Edo - Deputy governorship candidate

Kadiri said, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Auchi, Edo, on Wednesday that their votes count because the party’s mission was to bring governance closer to the people.

We are on a mission to rescue Edo State and to restore hope to our people.

“I urge Edo people to vote the Labour Party into office to uplift the qualities of lives of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have good intentions for the people of Edo.

” We have seen the pain, the anguish, the frustration that our people are going through.

“Too much of poverty in the land, too much of deception from those who are piloting the affairs of the state and we have told ourselves enough is enough.