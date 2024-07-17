RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Katsina governor hands power to deputy for 1 month - here's why

Segun Adeyemi

While Governor Radda is on leave, his deputy will assume the responsibilities of the governor's office.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

This development was confirmed by the governor's aide on digital media, Isah Miqdad, via a post on his official X on Wednesday, July 17.

"The Executive Governor of Katsina State, Governor Malam Dikko Radda, PhD, CON, will commence a 30-working day vacation for his 2024 Annual Leave on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

"In a letter sent to the State House of Assembly and directed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahya Daura, Governor Radda, stated that the leave will be from Thursday, 18th to Sunday, August 18, 2024.

"During Governor Radda's absence on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruq Lawal Jobe, will be carrying out the duties of the Governor's office," he wrote.

According to Miqdad, the governor made his decision official after sending a letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahya Daura.

It was gathered that the decision was by the governor in a bid to commence his 30-working day annual leave on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

While Governor Radda is on leave, Deputy Governor Jobe will assume the responsibilities of the governor's office.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

