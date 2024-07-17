Katsina governor hands power to deputy for 1 month - here's why

This development was confirmed by the governor's aide on digital media, Isah Miqdad, via a post on his official X on Wednesday, July 17.

"The Executive Governor of Katsina State, Governor Malam Dikko Radda, PhD, CON, will commence a 30-working day vacation for his 2024 Annual Leave on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

"In a letter sent to the State House of Assembly and directed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahya Daura, Governor Radda, stated that the leave will be from Thursday, 18th to Sunday, August 18, 2024.

"During Governor Radda's absence on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruq Lawal Jobe, will be carrying out the duties of the Governor's office," he wrote.

According to Miqdad, the governor made his decision official after sending a letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahya Daura.

It was gathered that the decision was by the governor in a bid to commence his 30-working day annual leave on Thursday, July 18, 2024.