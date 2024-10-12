ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Gov donates $10,000 for renovation of mosque in Niger Republic

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Governor attributed the gesture to his passion for the social and spiritual development of the people of Niger Republic.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

The donation was announced by the Governor's Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Gwajo-Gwajo, who delivered the donation, is also the Turankin Damagaran, the historic Mosque, which collapsed recently.

He revealed that efforts are underway to ensure that the mosque is reconstructed very soon.

He said the Sultan of Damagaram, Alhaji Abubakar Sanda-Umau, expressed appreciation to Radda for the donation which he said would make the effort to rebuild the mosque to a standard a reality.

“The gesture will further cement the long-standing relationship between Katsina and Damagaram, which has been flourishing for over 500 years,” Gwajo-Gwajo quoted the Sultan as saying.

The Governor's aide told the monarch that Radda's donation for the renovation project was due to his passion for the social and spiritual development of the people of Niger Republic.

“The governor is passionate about the social and spiritual development of the people of Damagaram and the Niger Republic as a whole.

“This Mosque will contribute towards instilling Islamic moral discipline in our people, and it will assist in addressing many social ills in our society.

“We are one people separated by artificial borders, this is why we should strengthen bilateral relations between our people and address our challenges collectively,“ he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

