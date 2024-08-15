Kano governor's aide resigns appointment, defects to APC

The announcement came on Wednesday, August 14, in Abuja following a meeting with Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

Mai-Kadama, previously SSA on entrepreneurship to the governor, has been a significant figure within the NNPP, notably leading the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State and heading the G-6 faction in Kano State.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Jibrin highlighted Mai-Kadama's decision as a positive development for the APC.

"Another plus for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a top shot of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Kwankwasiyya movement, Abdulrahman Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya joined the party," Jibrin stated.

Mai-Kadama, now rebranded as "Mai Kadama Maliya," emphasised his commitment to promoting good governance and accelerating development in his new political home.

He urged his political allies, particularly the youth, to join the APC and work together to deliver more democratic dividends.