Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had at a news briefing alleged that a meeting was held between the Speaker, Dahiru Liman and some top government officials, allegedly planning to manipulate the outcome of the polls.

But the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Henry Marah, at a news briefing in Kaduna, said there was nothing related to that, adding that the speaker went for an official visit.

“Our speaker has a constituency like all of us here, we visit offices for things for our constituents, if you sit down here at the assembly complex sometimes nothing will move.

“So, we normally move from one place to another to ensure that our people derive maximum benefits from our time in office.

"This is because, by the time we leave this place without any tangible benefits to them, we will also be accused of not performing.

"So, we equally have Ministries we supervise, we normally have places we also go for oversight.

"So, when you see us with some of them,it doesn’t mean we are compromising our position,it is part of the Job”, he said.

On the allegation that the house was planning to amend the State Independent Electoral Commission Law(SIECOM), Marah refuted such, saying there was nothing related to that in the order paper for October 9. He stated that the amendment held in July changed the electronic voting machine to manual voting due to the short notice for the elections and the creation of more polling units.

He added that the law also gave KADSIECOM the liberty to collate and announce election results at the head commission’s head office or other places designated by the commission when they feel threatened or unsecured in an area.

Marah, who is also a PDP member representing Jaba Constituency stated that his bloc would meet the party and discuss the issues, adding that the press briefing wouldn’t have been held if they had sought their consent.

He said that Gov. Uba Sani was interested in mutual and peaceful coexistence of the people of the state and as such, would not do anything to jeopardise its peace.

Marah urged the public, especially the politicians involved in the forthcoming LG elections to disregard such allegations and go about their campaigns, emphasising that the elections would be free and fair.

“We will protect the interest of our people, we will make sure that the people of Kaduna State will get the best,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that PDP had raised allegations to the effect that some state officials were planning to hijack the appointment of both the Ward and LG Returning/Collation Officers for the elections.