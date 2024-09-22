INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, INEC’s Returning Officer announced the suspension on Sunday due to outstanding results from Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local governments.

“The collation officers for the two local governments are still on the field, and we cannot proceed without their reports,” Prof. Kuta, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna explained.

He said the suspension, which took effect immediately, will last until 5 pm when collation is expected to resume.

Earlier, results from 16 out of 18 LGAs showed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are leading the pack.

Here are the partial results:

APC: 244,549 votes

PDP: 187,880 votes

LP: 21,420 votes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports while the two results are being awaited, APC is leading with 56669 votes.