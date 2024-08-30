ADVERTISEMENT
Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

Segun Adeyemi

Christopher Imumolen was the presidential candidate of the Accord Party in the 2023 presidential elections. [Facebook]
This decision follows an ex-parte order granted by Hon. Justice M.M. Adamu on Friday, August 30, significantly impacting the ongoing leadership tussle within the party.

The court's order also restrains the defendants from presenting themselves as the National Executive Committee of the Accord Party.

Additionally, the ruling prohibits the defendants from holding any state or local government congresses until the substantive suit is resolved.

This ensures that Prof. Imumolen remains at the helm of the party's affairs, at least temporarily.

Prof. Imumolen's legal victory is a critical step in solidifying his leadership. His counsel had filed a prayer on August 26, 2024, requesting the court's intervention to resolve the leadership dispute that has threatened to divide the Accord Party.

The court's decision now obliges INEC to formally recognise Prof. Imumolen as the legitimate leader, ensuring his continued guidance over the party's activities.

As the Accord Party navigates these legal challenges, all eyes will be on the suit's final determination, which could have lasting implications for the party's future.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

