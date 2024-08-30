Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

This decision follows an ex-parte order granted by Hon. Justice M.M. Adamu on Friday, August 30, significantly impacting the ongoing leadership tussle within the party.

The court's order also restrains the defendants from presenting themselves as the National Executive Committee of the Accord Party.

Additionally, the ruling prohibits the defendants from holding any state or local government congresses until the substantive suit is resolved.

This ensures that Prof. Imumolen remains at the helm of the party's affairs, at least temporarily.

Prof. Imumolen's legal victory is a critical step in solidifying his leadership. His counsel had filed a prayer on August 26, 2024, requesting the court's intervention to resolve the leadership dispute that has threatened to divide the Accord Party.

The court's decision now obliges INEC to formally recognise Prof. Imumolen as the legitimate leader, ensuring his continued guidance over the party's activities.