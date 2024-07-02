Imo Assembly suspends 4 members for alleged impeachment plot against speaker

This suspension was confirmed by Peter Uwa, the Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, in Owerri on Tuesday, July 2.

The suspended lawmakers are Chidebere Ogbunikpa from the Okigwe state constituency, Sam Otuibe from the Ahiazu state constituency, Henry Agbasonu from Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency, and Dominic Ezrioha from the Oru West state constituency.

Speaker Olemgbe, exercising his authority, announced the suspension due to the lawmakers’ involvement in plotting an impeachment plan and encouraging other members to impeach the Speaker, as confirmed by Uwa.

He said, “Nobody moved the motion for their suspension it came as an announcement from the speaker of the state House of Assembly.”