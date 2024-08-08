Doguwa denies murder allegations, calls out political enemies

He addressed these allegations in response to statements by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, his colleague from Kano State, who accused Doguwa of never winning a fair election and leaving "sorrow, tears, and blood" in his constituency.

Doguwa, who represents the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, acknowledged that there was unrest during the 2023 general election but claimed he was not the instigator.

"The police investigators arrested some of the hoodlums who have made personal confessions—they were mostly NNPP members," Doguwa stated, emphasising that the perpetrators were prosecuted and sentenced by appropriate courts in Kano.

Doguwa reiterates acquittal in court

Doguwa further highlighted that the Federal High Court in Abuja had upheld his fundamental human rights, ordering the Kano State government to pay him ₦25 million in damages for harassment.

"I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent," he added, noting that the Attorney General of Kano State had acquitted him based on the police clearance.

Doguwa dismissed Jibrin's threats to reveal a "bombshell" that could lead to his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC), labelling them as "hallucinations, concoctions, and black lies."