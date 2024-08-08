ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Doguwa denies murder allegations, calls out political enemies

Segun Adeyemi

Doguwa further highlighted that the Federal High Court in Abuja had upheld his fundamental human rights, ordering the Kano State government to pay him ₦25 million in damages for harassment.

House of Reps [Facebook]
House of Reps [Facebook]

He addressed these allegations in response to statements by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, his colleague from Kano State, who accused Doguwa of never winning a fair election and leaving "sorrow, tears, and blood" in his constituency.

Doguwa, who represents the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, acknowledged that there was unrest during the 2023 general election but claimed he was not the instigator.

"The police investigators arrested some of the hoodlums who have made personal confessions—they were mostly NNPP members," Doguwa stated, emphasising that the perpetrators were prosecuted and sentenced by appropriate courts in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doguwa further highlighted that the Federal High Court in Abuja had upheld his fundamental human rights, ordering the Kano State government to pay him ₦25 million in damages for harassment.

"I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent," he added, noting that the Attorney General of Kano State had acquitted him based on the police clearance.

Doguwa dismissed Jibrin's threats to reveal a "bombshell" that could lead to his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC), labelling them as "hallucinations, concoctions, and black lies."

He attributed their ongoing conflict to Jibrin's defence of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who had previously insulted the APC leadership.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AI, a tool to resolve Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis – Obasanjo

AI, a tool to resolve Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis – Obasanjo

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Use 6-month maternity leave to breastfeed babies, Kwara Gov tells workers

Use 6-month maternity leave to breastfeed babies, Kwara Gov tells workers

FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

Army recovers 238,500 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Army recovers 238,500 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Buhari, Tinubu make my work easier – outgoing Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

Buhari, Tinubu make my work easier – outgoing Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

DSS denies invading NLC headquarters; union says FG worse than military regime

DSS denies invading NLC headquarters; union says FG worse than military regime

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Electorates told to reject APC to avoid hunger protest

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

LP cautions Oyo LG Chairmen against financial alliances with Gov Makinde

Some members of APGA Lagos, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. [NAN]

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring