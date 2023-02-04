ADVERTISEMENT
How Wike deceived other G-5 Governors by faking support for Obi - PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bwala said Wike had deceitfully created a public impression that he was supporting Labour Party's Obi.

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)
The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)
Recall that Wike is the defacto spokesman for the G-5 group comprising himself and four other aggrieved PDP governors including Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Benue, Oyo, Abia, and Enugu states respectively.

The G-5 has vowed not to support their party's Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the continued stay of Iyorchia Ayu in office as the National Chairman.

While they have refused to publicly endorse any candidate from the opposition party, feelers from their respective states indicated that they are determined to make good of their threat.

During the week, reports emerged that Wike had informed his foot soldiers and political associates to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential torchbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Rivers.

However, Bwala in reacting to the development claimed the Rivers Governor had misled his four other G-5 colleagues over the presidential candidate they would collectively support.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) alleged that Wike couldn't make public his support for Tinubu because he had given his G-5 friends the impression that he was supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He stated this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, during which he also described the Rivers State Governor as inconsequential.

The PDP campaign spokesman accused Wike of reneging on his promise to announce the G-5 and Integrity Group’s preferred presidential candidate for fear of outright expulsion by the party, adding that doing such would have counted as anti-party activity against him

Bwala's words: He is dishonest and inconsequential. You recall that he promised to announce their preferred candidate in January. When a BBC correspondent reminded him of the pledge, he responded that January had not ended. Now that January is over, he said he never revealed to anyone the methodology of disclosure of their preferred candidate. He is now saying he has told his people who to vote for.

“He can’t announce his candidate because he knows the consequences. The party can expel him outright for gross misconduct and anti-party activities. He made them (his colleagues) believe that he was behind Peter Obi. So, he can’t openly come out now to declare support for the APC candidate because the other four governors do not want Tinubu.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

How Wike deceived other G-5 Governors by faking support for Obi - PDP

