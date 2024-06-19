ADVERTISEMENT
He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also described Alia as a humble and God-fearing priest who is working hard to turn around the fortune of the state.

Gemade disclosed this on Wednesday in Katsina-Ala while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters during Alia’s thank-you tour across the state.

NAN recalled that Gemade, who joined the APC in 2014, contested the 2023 governorship ticket alongside the governor and many others.

NAN further recalled that after the primaries, he contested the outcome of the exercise up to the Supreme Court, calling for the cancellation of the exercise over alleged noncompliance with electoral guidelines.

The former senator, however, resolved his differences with the governor much later and has since thrown his weight behind him.

Speaking in Katsina-Ala, Gemade said the coming of Governor Alia was truly a divine intervention.

“The priest is a representative of God on earth, for that reason, if a priest has been assigned a responsibility he does not need a godfather. A priest who represents God here on earth has no business with another human being calling himself a godfather.

“Father Alia can only have a father, not a godfather, and I will be very happy as a bonafide son of the state and an experienced man in politics with all that it takes to be a father to anybody, I am very proud to be the father of Rev. Fr. Alia and that is all he needs,” he said.

“I used to know how people call me “Nomiyange” (a shining sun), that was when I shine, but truly, Rev. Fr. Alia came out with his sun which shines more and stronger than mine.

“So I decided to retreat to make sure I support him to do things that God Almighty has asked him to do, that will bring development to Benue and he is already doing those things.

“I have only one thing to tell you the people of Sankara. There is nothing more than unity, it is one of the greatest things you must do in this state. Each time I have an opportunity to talk, I say this and you must embrace unity and support Alia’s administration to succeed,” Gemade said.

