Gov. Wike commends peaceful conduct of guber election in spite of voter apathy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers.

Governor Nyesom Wike is currently leading in 13 out of 15 local governments results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Rivers election [nigerianpilot]
Wike made the observation in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Kelvin Ebiri.

He said it took INEC officials only two minutes to accredit him to vote using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine, unlike the long delay he experienced on Feb. 25.

He noted also that voters had high expectations at his Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Feb. 25 and contrasted same with the apathy experienced on March 18.

“It is much better and more peaceful today, but the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections recorded a higher voter turnout.

“You can’t force people to go and vote. I am happy with the peaceful nature and the way the election is going. It means the security agencies are doing what they are supposed to do,’’ he said.

