'Give us Peter Obi for President', Nigerian youths protest peacefully

Flyers surfaced on social media, with the caption "Give Us Peter Obi", calling for youths resident in Abuja, to meet at the PDP headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 9am.

As PDP stalls on its zoning decision, recall that Peter Obi told Nigerians that his entrance into the presidential race was dependent on the PDP's zoning decisions.

In his words: “All the elections that I followed in the past, the party that I belong to today, the PDP made a pronunciation and took a stand. At least in 2019 when I was involved, where I can say Atiku graciously chose me as his running mate which I remain eternally grateful to him for, the party decided that the candidate should come from the North and that was what the party decided.

And I believe that the party owes it a duty to say what their stand is. If their stand today is South, be rest assured I am aspiring, if they say North, I can’t do otherwise or they chose the option that everybody is free, then, of course, you will be hearing from me”.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Friday, February 25, 2022, called on the PDP, to emulate the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by zoning the PDP, presidential ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.