Give Obi chance, he will fix economy, insecurity - LP begs Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour Party said Peter Obi's vision is good for all Nigerians.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]
LP's plea: This appeal comes from the party's Delta State chapter, who noted that Obi has the capacity to fix insecurity and economic woes currently facing Nigeria.

The Labour Party candidate for Delta North senatorial district, Ken Kamma, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Asaba on the chance of Peter Obi, The Punch reports.

Why it matters: Kamma also gave a warning on the danger of voting the wrong people into power, saying the future of the country was in the collective hands of Nigerians, hence power must not be ceded to the wrong people.

Kamma's words: “Peter Obi’s vision is for the good of all Nigerians, the people of Delta North should key into the vision because Obi has a good heart to take Nigeria to a new level.

“I’m begging Nigerians to key into Obi’s vision, it’s time to take Nigeria from the woods. We need the qualities of Peter Obi in this country. We need men who have passion for the good of this country. We need people who think about the future consequences of their actions.

“Obi has the capacity to fix the insecurity and bad economy of this nation. If we carry Nigeria of our future and give it to the wrong people, we may not have Nigeria to call our own in the nearest future.

“I’m contesting the Delta North Senate to make a great difference compared to what others who have occupied the position over the years have done”

Kamma, however, vowed to make impact in the area of accountability, while emphasising the call on Nigerians to vote for the right persons at all levels and make sure their votes count.

