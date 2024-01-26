Former PDP governors endorse Earl Onaiwu for Edo governorship

Onaiwu said the former governors’ endorsement was indicative of the party’s admirable show of support and unity. Onaiwu also said that his endorsement testified to the positive role he played in the advancement of the ideals of the PDP in his position as the pioneer director-general of the party’s governors’ forum.

He added that his endorsement is a recognition of the quality leadership that he could “provide to take Edo state to the level it should be.” NAN reports that the forum purchased Onaiwu’s nomination form for the sum of ₦35 million.

According to him, the gesture represents a vote of confidence in his ability to provide the kind of leadership needed to bring positive change to bear on the state. Aminu Shehu from Katsina and Kayode Olusegun from Ondo coordinated the purchase of the nomination form on behalf of the former governors.

A member of the party in Edo who does not want his name in print said that as the race for the Governorship of Edo State gains momentum, Onaiwu’s support from former PDP governors provides him with a significant advantage.