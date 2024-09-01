ADVERTISEMENT
Former Gov Lalong’s commissioner dumps APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Garga did not state his next political destination, but a source close to him said he would move to the rival People’s Democratic Party.

Garga, who was commissioner in two ministries – local government and chieftaincy affairs as well as urban development – and later became Chairman, Kanam Local Government, notified the APC in a letter to his Garga ward in Kanam.

The letter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Jos, didn’t state any reason as to why the leading politician dumped his former political abode.

In the letter, he thanked the APC for giving him the platform to serve in different capacities.

