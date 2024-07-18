FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Anambra Consultative Council, adding that the state deserved to be at the mainstream of the country’s politics.

“I believe the meeting is part of the strategy by the state APC to re-organise and unite our party members in preparation for the forthcoming 2025 governorship election.

“I also believe that the strategic nature of Anambra in the South East, and by extension Nigeria, makes it expedient for the state to join the centre.

“Therefore, I am convinced that these men and women attending this meeting have the capacity and ability to deliver Anambra in the upcoming election.

“We cannot continue to allow Anambra to remain on the sidelines of Nigeria’s politics, hence the need for all to work in unison for the actualisation of this mission,” Ganduje said.

He said the commitment and sincerity of purpose of the stakeholders would naturally attract support which would act as a strong motivation towards winning the state.

While stressing that the stakeholders should get to work, Ganduje urged the council to support the party by ensuring the creation and hosting of regular activities in the state.

He explained that the more the party hosted activities and programmes in the state, the more enlightenment and awareness it would create.

This, the APC national chairman said, would increase the capacity of the stakeholders to mobilise and galvanise membership for the party.

“I beckon on all to come out strong and support the repositioning of this party, for the overall interest of members, and the betterment of the people of Anambra,” he said.

He thanked Basil Ejidike, the state chairman and his executive for initiating the high-standing stakeholders meeting, saying it would help re-organise the APC in Anambra.

Ganduje stressed the importance of unity as the most potent tool for the sustenance of such stakeholders.

He added that the party in Anambra could only succeed if critical stakeholders and others bonded together in unity.

“Just like the party’s logo, the broom, a united body can never be defeated, your strength and success are inherent in your unity.

“Therefore, I encourage you to be united to achieve the set goal. I extend the party’s hands of fellowship and support to all stakeholders in Anambra,” Ganduje said.

He assured that the party’s national leadership would continue to support the APC in Anambra ahead of the state’s 2025 governorship election.

Earlier, Ejidike, Anambra APC chairman said the newly inaugurated council was comprised of distinguished elders and leaders of the party with vast knowledge and experience in party politics.

Ejidike while noting that the APC under Ganduje’s watch had shown remarkable growth and development said the council was geared towards the growing and strengthening of the party in Anambra.

He appreciated members of the council for accepting to serve the party, saying, they demonstrated unequivocal commitment, loyalty and love for APC and Anambra.

He assured them that APC Anambra was continually on the march to prosperity, saying it would not rest until it achieved its mission.

He said the mission was to reposition and make a mark in the line of service to the people of Anambra.

“Actualising this mission of the party is majorly dependent on this Consultative Council. The party, with the inauguration held today, has entrusted the role of driving this ambition to you.

“Let us all work hard to put our party on the path of progress, and thus bridge the gap in governance in Anambra.

“Together, we will certainly build a solid platform for the actualisation of this collective and long-desired ambition,” the APC Anambra chairman said.