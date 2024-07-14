ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ex-Senate President, Anyim dumps PDP for APC, urges support for Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former Senate President said his intention to join the APC had been hatched for long as remarked by former Gov David Umahi.

Anyim Pius Anyim
Anyim Pius Anyim

Recommended articles

Anyim, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to the APC with some of his supporters during the grand finale of the APC campaign for the Local Government Area (LGA) elections in Abakaliki.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), defected alongside a former Senator and PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Obinna Ogba and that of the Labour Party, Chief Edward Nkwegu.

Also some former members of the National and State Assemblies as well as former Local Government Area Chairmen among others, all from the opposition also defected to the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyim, in his remarks, said that Ebonyi had always been a one political family and the massive defection of opposition members to the party, attested to such fact.

The former Senate President said his intention to join the APC had been hatched for long as remarked by former Gov David Umahi.

“The time I wanted this to happen, Umahi was not ready and the time, he wanted it, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted.

“We, however, thank God that it has worked smoothly as we all are presently under the same roof,” he said.

The former SGF said that the defection was not just about him but Ebonyi people as consultations were widely made before a final resolution was taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted to appreciate Governor Francis Nwifuru’s great works and reconciling various political divides of the state, making them stay under one roof.

“We are aware of the enormous economic and socio-cultural challenges confronting the country and the need to patriotically support President Bola Tinubu to surmount the challenges.

“We intend to collaborate with all federal appointees from the state especially the Minister of Works, Umahi to support and step down President Tinubu’s life-uplifting policies to Ebonyi people,” he said.

The APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Nwifuru for sustaining his predecessor’s ideals of enlarging the APC in the state and southeast geo-political zone.

“The APC is presently de-marginalising the southeast zone by placing it in the mainstream of national politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ministerial among other appointments given by President Tinubu to indigenes of the zone, massive infrastructural development in the zone among others, attests to this fact,” he said.

Governor Francis Nwifuru commended the decampees for their bold decision to join the APC and assured them that they would be adequately accommodated in the party.

“I thank my predecessor and father, Senator David Umahi, for laying this strong foundation for the party’s growth in Ebonyi and President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly support to us in all ramifications.

“Ebonyi will develop more rapidly when its leaders and people stay under one roof, to actualise the people’s charter of needs mantra of the administration”.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi thanked President Tinubu for ensuring the growth of the party in the state and urged Nigerians to support him in making the country great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodwill messages were delivered on the occasion by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and national officers of the APC, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders Lai Mohammed to disclose FG agreement with X

Court orders Lai Mohammed to disclose FG agreement with X

This is hypocrisy - Nigerians roast Pastor Adefarasin for condemning shooting at Trump rally

This is hypocrisy - Nigerians roast Pastor Adefarasin for condemning shooting at Trump rally

All victims of Abuja building collapse rescued alive – Police

All victims of Abuja building collapse rescued alive – Police

Ex-Senate President, Anyim dumps PDP for APC, urges support for Tinubu

Ex-Senate President, Anyim dumps PDP for APC, urges support for Tinubu

Bullet hit ‘upper part of my right ear’ - Donald Trump speaks after assassination attempt

Bullet hit ‘upper part of my right ear’ - Donald Trump speaks after assassination attempt

Customs officer killed while trying to arrest smuggled vehicle in Kaduna

Customs officer killed while trying to arrest smuggled vehicle in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Residents wail as Kaduna govt demolishes illegal structures

Residents wail as Kaduna govt demolishes illegal structures

200 students receive NDDC scholarship for postgraduate studies abroad

200 students receive NDDC scholarship for postgraduate studies abroad

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri [Peoples Gazette]

Gov Fintiri recognised as best governor for infrastructure by Buhari, Tinubu