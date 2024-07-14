Ex-Senate President, Anyim dumps PDP for APC, urges support for Tinubu

Anyim, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to the APC with some of his supporters during the grand finale of the APC campaign for the Local Government Area (LGA) elections in Abakaliki.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), defected alongside a former Senator and PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Obinna Ogba and that of the Labour Party, Chief Edward Nkwegu.

Also some former members of the National and State Assemblies as well as former Local Government Area Chairmen among others, all from the opposition also defected to the APC.

Anyim, in his remarks, said that Ebonyi had always been a one political family and the massive defection of opposition members to the party, attested to such fact.

The former Senate President said his intention to join the APC had been hatched for long as remarked by former Gov David Umahi.

“The time I wanted this to happen, Umahi was not ready and the time, he wanted it, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted.

“We, however, thank God that it has worked smoothly as we all are presently under the same roof,” he said.

The former SGF said that the defection was not just about him but Ebonyi people as consultations were widely made before a final resolution was taken.

“We wanted to appreciate Governor Francis Nwifuru’s great works and reconciling various political divides of the state, making them stay under one roof.

“We are aware of the enormous economic and socio-cultural challenges confronting the country and the need to patriotically support President Bola Tinubu to surmount the challenges.

“We intend to collaborate with all federal appointees from the state especially the Minister of Works, Umahi to support and step down President Tinubu’s life-uplifting policies to Ebonyi people,” he said.

The APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Nwifuru for sustaining his predecessor’s ideals of enlarging the APC in the state and southeast geo-political zone.

“The APC is presently de-marginalising the southeast zone by placing it in the mainstream of national politics.

“The ministerial among other appointments given by President Tinubu to indigenes of the zone, massive infrastructural development in the zone among others, attests to this fact,” he said.

Governor Francis Nwifuru commended the decampees for their bold decision to join the APC and assured them that they would be adequately accommodated in the party.

“I thank my predecessor and father, Senator David Umahi, for laying this strong foundation for the party’s growth in Ebonyi and President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly support to us in all ramifications.

“Ebonyi will develop more rapidly when its leaders and people stay under one roof, to actualise the people’s charter of needs mantra of the administration”.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi thanked President Tinubu for ensuring the growth of the party in the state and urged Nigerians to support him in making the country great.

