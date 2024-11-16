VIDEO: Ex-APC presidential aspirant evicted from Abuja house over unpaid rent

The incident, captured in a viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 15, showed a court enforcement team, supported by police officers, evicting Omosebi from the property in a highbrow area of Abuja.

Eviction Sparks Legal Drama

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria, the property’s owner, who requested anonymity, revealed that Omosebi’s tenancy had elapsed over four years ago. Despite several attempts to recover outstanding payments, Omosebi reportedly refused to vacate the property.

In a letter dated June 30, 2022, Omosebi responded to the landlord’s complaints, stating his intention to terminate the lease agreement.

“Due to irreconcilable differences on your breach of agreements, we opt out of renewing our lease. This letter serves as notice to vacate your property within the allowable period,” the letter obtained by our reporter reads. However, the landlord resorted to legal action after Omosebi failed to leave.

“I had to use his letter to file for eviction. He claimed ownership of the house but never appeared in court until the final judgment,” the landlord said.

Dark Allegations of Voodoo Practices

The controversy deepened with allegations of voodoo practices. The landlord alleged that diabolic items, including cow bones, skulls, and calabashes adorned with red cloth, were found throughout the property.

“He kills four cows every Thursday for rituals,” claimed an anonymous eyewitness.

A visit to the residence by our reporter confirmed the presence of these objects, adding a layer of intrigue to the legal battle. The landlord further alleged that during the court proceedings, a magistrate overseeing the case died, and the judge who delivered the final ruling lost a close relation.

Omosebi Denies Allegations

When contacted for comment, Omosebi denied all allegations and his identity while claiming that the property belonged to him.

When our reporter probed further to get a full account of the situation, he hung up and declined every attempt to reach him again via mobile phone.

The eviction has sparked discussions about accountability and the responsibilities of public figures.