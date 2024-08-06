Ex-APC Chair in South Africa calls for death penalty for corrupt Nigerian officials

Babarinde, in a statement on Tuesday, said that there was an urgent need to consider capital punishment as a strict measure to restore accountability and the integrity of the country. He said that the ostentatious display of wealth by some public officeholders needed scrutiny.

Babarinde, who noted that there should be a regular life audit to assess the legitimacy of assets of public office holders, said many of them could not afford certain luxuries without engaging in corrupt practices. He said such a mechanism to monitor, and curb the excessive and reckless display of unexplained wealth by public servants was essential to build trust in the citizenry.

Babarinde also said that the present administration needed to be more dynamic and open to advice to address the decline in public character and the increasing difficulty in finding genuinely service-oriented individuals

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leadership by example is crucial.

“The substantial budgets allocated for renovations and SUVs, while public servants preach patience to the citizenry, reflect a disconnect between those in power and the public they serve.

“This disparity undermines public trust and calls for a re-evaluation of spending practices. Transparency in the salaries and allowances of public office holders is needed.

“The current figures are excessive, and a reduction to 60% of their present levels should be implemented, along with a formal apology to Nigerians for the misallocation of funds and a pledge to fully optimise expenditure for national development.

“Public office holders and those with police escorts must adhere to traffic regulations. The prevalence of road rage and disregard for laws by those who can afford security details is troubling and needs to be addressed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babarinde also said that the rising cost of staple foods in the country was a pressing issue, driven largely by inadequate local production of essentials such as rice, beans, and wheat.

According to him, the disruption in farming systems and seasons, particularly in northern Nigeria due to climate change and criminal activities, with the displacement of farmers by herdsmen in the Middle Belt and Western regions, exacerbated the situation.

“To address these challenges, it is crucial to implement sincere interventions in the agricultural sector, including the adoption of modern farming techniques and enhanced farm produce sales technologies.

“Another significant concern is the lack of compassion among Nigerians, reflected in the stark contrast between farm gate prices and market prices.

“For instance, a tuber of yam purchased from farmers for around ₦1,000 can be sold for ₦11,000 in major cities like Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This disparity highlights exploitative practices that are both unjust and unsustainable with negative repercussions on purchasing power and consumption for ordinary Nigerians,” he stated.

Babarinde, however, said that the Nigerians in the Diaspora were willing to drive positive change if their perspectives were considered. According to him, many of the perceived challenges are more manageable than they appear.

“Engaging with Nigerians in diaspora could provide valuable insights and solutions, as their experience and exposure is valuable assets that should be tapped and deployed for national development at home,” Babarinde added.