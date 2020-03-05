A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo loyal to Adams Oshiomhole has vowed to resist any attempt to rubbish the National Chairman of the party.

A member of the faction, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu stated this at a news conference in Benin on Thursday.

He was reacting to an FCT High Court which ordered Oshiomhole to step down as APC national chairman.

Ize-Iyamu, who is a governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election in the state, restated the faction’s loyalty to the embattled chairman.

Ize-yamu described Oshiomhole as an asset to the APC in the state and country in general.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court ordered the interim suspension of the APC national chairman on Wednesday in a case instituted by Mr Olawale Afolabi.

The court had ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC national chairman.

“The people of the state stand solidly behind him, even his ward, so all should ignore any narration that he is not popular in the state,’’ he said.

Ize-Iyamu said that the faction would not be intimidated by political happenings in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Henry Idahagbon, immediate past Attorney-General of the state, described the court order as a judicial action which the party had responded to in a judicial way.

Idahagbon appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis of the party in the state.