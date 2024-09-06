ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: Claims of NDDC funds diverted to APC campaign raises fresh concern

Segun Adeyemi

With tensions rising, calls for transparency and accountability are expected to shape the pre-election discourse.

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]
All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

The development has sparked several reactions, the latest from the Movement For Democracy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 5, Osaze Samuel, coordinator of the Movement for Democracy, condemned the alleged diversion of funds, particularly the provision of trailer loads of rice, to bankroll partisan activities.

"It is deeply concerning that funds allocated for the development of the Niger Delta, a region still grappling with critical infrastructure and socio-economic challenges, are allegedly being funnelled into the APC's election campaign," Samuel remarked.

READ ALSO: APC asks NDLEA to conduct drug test on Edo governorship election candidates

He called on the people of Edo State to stand firm against such misuse of public resources.

The group further criticised the alleged actions as an "egregious misuse of public resources," urging the people to demand accountability from public officeholders.

"The NDDC was created to address the needs of the Niger Delta people, not to bankroll political ambitions," the statement added.

However, the NDDC issued a rebuttal in August, stating that the allegations were false.

In a statement issued to journalists, the commission's Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, described the claims as baseless.

"The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, does not sponsor political parties or candidates contesting in elections at any level of government. Our mandate is to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region," the statement clarified.

With tensions rising, calls for transparency and accountability are expected to shape the pre-election discourse.

Segun Adeyemi

