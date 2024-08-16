CSOs to request visa restrictions against errant politicians in Edo election

Dr Gabriel Nwambu, Director-General, CCLCA, a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), said this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Nwambu is also the convener Civil Society Round Table on Edo Governorship Election for INEC-accredited observer organisations.

“The coalition in ensuring that things are done right to reflect the wishes of Edo electorates in the coming election will not hesitate to reach out to the US, the EU, and Canadian Embassies.

“It will contact all known embassies in Nigeria, urging them to impose visa restrictions on these politicians, erring agents of state, electoral offenders and their families globally.

“We emphasise the importance of impartiality and neutrality from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It is crucial that all eligible electorates, including those who registered during the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, are issued Permanent Voters Cards promptly’’, he told newsmen.

Nwambu said INEC’s commitment to fairness and transparency in the electoral process is fundamental.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies, including the police, the DSS, the NSCDC, and the military, not to harass law-abiding Nigerians who would carry out legitimate election duties in Edo state.

“Their role should be to ensure the safety and security of all participants in the electoral process, without fear or favour in line with the established rules of engagement,” Nwambu said.

He urged observers and potential voters to resist any attempt by any individual or group of individuals to use to them compromise the integrity of the election.

He called on the judiciary to pay special attention to the political situation in Edo as it unfolded.

“The judiciary must remain independent and vigilant in its delivery of justice, free from any external influences, especially by desperate politicians.

“Furthermore, we denounce any plot to arrest or detain individuals on baseless and unfounded grounds, to keep them away from the election environment until after the 21st of September 2024.

“Such actions portray Nigeria as a laughing stock before the League of Nations especially as foreign election observers are also accredited to observe our electoral processes.

“It also contradicts the principles of democracy and the right of citizens to participate in the electoral process.”

The D-G called on the network providers to ensure uninterrupted service throughout the duration of the election.

“They must refrain from any form of sabotage that could hinder the effectiveness and proper function of the BVAS.

“The transmission of election results from the FORM EC8A series should not be hampered including the viewing of election results in the portal real-time.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to play by the rules set forth in the 1999 Constitution as amended, as well as the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022’’, he said.

Also speaking, Mr Bafunsho Tunde, Chief Executive Officer, Organisation of Justice for Equity Sustenance, urged registered voters to collect their voter cards from designated points.