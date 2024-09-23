ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge further held that the group is not a juristic person as the issue brought before the court bordered on the internal affairs of the APC.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Daily Trust]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, dismissed the suit on the ground that the plaintiff, the North Central APC Forum, led by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, had no locus to have instituted the suit.

Justice Ekwo, who held that no credible evidence was presented before the court to show that the group was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), said the name was not known to law.

The judge further held that the group is not a juristic person as the issue brought before the court bordered on the internal affairs of the APC. He said that the party’s national chairman could only be appointed or removed through a national convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the group’s lawyer, Ayuba Abdul, in a chat with newsmen, vowed to appeal the judgment. Also speaking, Zazzaga corroborated Abdul’s position.

“I am not surprised the way the judgment went. However, we will appeal the decision,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on September 18, fixed today for the judgment after it could not be delivered. The plaintiff; the North Central APC Forum, had filed the suit to queried the propriety of Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the APC when he is not from the North Central geo-political zone.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024, the plaintiff listed Ganduje, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

The plaintiff asked the court to, among others, restrain Ganduje from further parading himself as the chairman of the APC. The group also prayed the court to issue an order directing INEC not to accord recognition to all actions taken by the APC, including congresses, primaries and nominations, since Ganduje became APC Chairman on August 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

It argued that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC breached the party’s constitution when it appointed Ganduje, from Kano State in the North West geo-political zone to replace Sen. Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State in the North Central geo-political zone.

It also argued that Ganduje’s appointment to replace Abdullahi was contrary to Article 31.5(1) f of the APC constitution and ultra vires the powers of the NEC of the party, among other reliefs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit