Coalition of Reps-elect to respect APC decision on zoning Assembly leadership

This is contained in a statement, jointly signed by Rep Usman Kumo (APC- Gombe), Chairman, and Rep Kingsley Chinda (PDP- Rivers), Co-Chairman of the Coalition, in Abuja.

They said the lawmakers would accept the APC decision on zoning the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats in the House and decision of opposition parties on minority leadership in line with parliamentary best practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly”, comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP).

Others are from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The coalition said its main focus was to promote the independence of the legislature; the inter-dependence of the legislature and other Arms of Government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact.

This, according to them, includes constituency outreach, equity and fairness among Members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practices.

The group said, already, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices.

They said the coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members of the ruling and opposition political parties.

According to them, the forum is independent of the Speakership ambition of any of the various aspirants but with determination to build a strong coalition of members-elect of the 10th House.

This, according to them, is in readiness to support the majority party zoning of the Speakership office towards building a rancor-free and people-oriented 10th Assembly and in line with best parliamentary practices.

They said members of the coalition are in agreement with whatever the majority party – APC – decision on zoning might be.

According to the statement, members of the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.

They noted that those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance.

According to them, the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the Executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly, but Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding.

“Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognises that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House,” it said.