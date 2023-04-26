Betara takes Speakership position campaign to Tinubu, holds closed-door meeting

Betara, member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, House of Reps members-elect, former lawmakers and other stakeholders.

This is contained in a statement made available by Betara’s Campaign Media Office in Abuja Wednesday.

”Betara’s campaign and consultation with the president-elect is one out of many consultation he had emabarked upon in the last three months ahead of the June inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming Commander-in-Chief shortly after having some photo sessions.