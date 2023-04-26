The sports category has moved to a new website.
Betara takes Speakership position campaign to Tinubu, holds closed-door meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is contained in a statement made available by Betara’s Campaign Media Office in Abuja Wednesday.

Tinubu and Betara (TribuneOnline)

Betara, member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, House of Reps members-elect, former lawmakers and other stakeholders.

”Betara’s campaign and consultation with the president-elect is one out of many consultation he had emabarked upon in the last three months ahead of the June inauguration.

“Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming Commander-in-Chief shortly after having some photo sessions.

“Betera’s consultation visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacations and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia,” the campaign office said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

