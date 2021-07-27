Bakare to Buhari: 'God has turned against you, I dare you to come after me'

Bakare says he has now declared war on his friend.

“Sovereignty is not in your hand anymore, you are Commander-In-Chief of nothing, except the people put you there.

"The highest office in the land is the office of the citizen. Nigerians are going to rise and demand for their rights,” Bakare bellowed before a capacity church audience, on Sunday, July 25.

“And I dare you to try to stretch your hand against me like you have done to others, then you will know whether God sent me or I’m just empty and just making noise," he added.

The fiery preacher also prophesied that God will deliver Nigeria from Buhari and his governing APC.

He also said God is not in a hurry and will do what he would do, before issuing Buhari a final warning.

“Get out of my way, get out of my way. This is the final warning. I loved you, I served you, I respected you, I did everything to make it work for you but you turned against me and God has turned against you. Get out of my way,” Bakare said.

Bakare added that he's leading a 'Nigeria for Nigeria' movement, that will grow like wildfire, against Buhari.

“Nigeria for Nigeria; the time to save this country has come; the government can’t save us, the military can’t save us, Nigerians must rise and demand for what is rightly theirs."

He said he is not holding talks with Buhari anymore or offering him any piece of advice.

"I will not come to you anymore. You will come to me, because it is war!," he said.

During his sermon, the preacher said God showed him a vision that Buhari was going to win the 2015 election and that he delivered the message to Buhari in London and in his bedroom back in Nigeria.

"We were only two in the room. But now my mouth is smelling...the same mouth o. It is the same Samuel that anointed Saul that God sent to anoint someone else. Enough of this nonsense. You will know that when God sends a man, he does not fear anybody," Bakare said.

"There will be a change of guard before there will be a change of government."

Bakare was Buhari's running mate in the 2011 presidential election on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).