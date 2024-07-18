APC stalwart condemns public flogging of man who criticised Kaduna governor

In a widely circulated video, he was forcibly restrained and struck with a cane by unidentified individuals.

They initially demanded his identification, which he provided, before questioning him about his criticism of Governor Uba Sani despite the fact that he was not a native of Kaduna State.

Commander, known for his outspokenness, frequently addresses political figures on radio shows in Kano.

Kaduna APC stalwart condemns mob attack

Reacting to the cruelty of the Kaduna natives, APC chieftain Ali described it as a "heinous act."

He stated that the actions of the mob are wrong, especially against one who is just exercising his fundamental right to free speech.

"This heinous act, perpetrated against an individual for merely exercising his fundamental right to free speech, is not only an affront to the values of democracy but also a direct attack on the principles of human dignity and freedom.

"In a democracy, every individual has the right to express their opinions without fear of violence or retribution. The actions of these thugs, who have been deliberately unleashed to silence dissent, are a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges we face in ensuring the safety and freedom of our citizens," Ali lamented.

He further stated that such "barbaric acts have no place in our society and must be met with unequivocal condemnation and swift justice."

Kaduna govt vows to apprehend culprits

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has announced its decision to initiate an investigation into the video.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, issued a statement confirming this action.

"We stand for the rule of law and due process. Our administration is anchored on justice, equity, fairness, inclusivity and respect for the dignity of the human person.

"We accommodate all shades of opinion and have created a conducive atmosphere for all political views to thrive.