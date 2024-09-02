ADVERTISEMENT
APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

The PDP chieftain stated that the party will address the economic concerns of the people, and provide a better future for residents and indigenes of the state.

Faro, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akure, said that the party was positioned as a viable alternative, and ready to take the power from the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that the party would address the economic concerns of the people, and provide a better future for residents and indigenes of the state.

Faro described the duo of Agboola Ajayi, the PDP candidate and his deputy candidate, Festus Akingbaso (popularly known as ‘Fessy West’), as the best team to salvage the state from the “current state of mismanagement, poverty and underdevelopment.” He said that the duo possessed the vision, expertise, and passion to restore the state’s lost glory and bring prosperity to the people.

Faro, a PDP aspirant for the Akure South/ Akure North Federal Constituency by-election in 2021, said that the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians would deter the people of the state from voting for the APC in future elections.

“The APC-led government has failed to deliver on its promises, leaving Nigerians to grapple with unprecedented hardship.

“The people of Ondo State, in particular, have been severely affected, and they will not forget this, come election time.

“We, in the PDP, are poised to offer a better alternative and bring succour to the people,” he said.

The PDP chieftain described the APC’s actions as a betrayal of trust, hurting the people of the state.

“The APC has broken the trust of the people, and it’s time for a change.

“We, in the PDP, are committed to addressing the economic concerns of the people and providing a better future for all Nigerians. We will not disappoint the people of Ondo State.

“As the 2024 governorship election approaches, there is a growing discontent among Nigerians, regarding the country’s economic situation,” he stated.

