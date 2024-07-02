APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari represents Zamfara West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

The special prayers held in Gusau were led by Malam Abubakar Alaramma, after the recitation of the Holy Qur’an. In a remark, the forums’ Chairman, Mande Umar, said a total of 500 Islamic scholars were mobilised from the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Even though the prayers were organised to celebrate the first anniversary of Sen. Yari, we also use this medium to pray for Matawalle to succeed as Minister of State, Defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also seek for Allah’s intervention on the current security and economic challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

“We also commend APC stakeholders and a large crowd of members of the party for attending the prayer session,” Umar said.