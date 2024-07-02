ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 500 Islamic scholars were mobilised from the 14 local government areas of the state.

Former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari represents Zamfara West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

The special prayers held in Gusau were led by Malam Abubakar Alaramma, after the recitation of the Holy Qur’an. In a remark, the forums’ Chairman, Mande Umar, said a total of 500 Islamic scholars were mobilised from the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Even though the prayers were organised to celebrate the first anniversary of Sen. Yari, we also use this medium to pray for Matawalle to succeed as Minister of State, Defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also seek for Allah’s intervention on the current security and economic challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

“We also commend APC stakeholders and a large crowd of members of the party for attending the prayer session,” Umar said.

He called on political officeholders in the state to emulate Yari and Matawalle, as they extended dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi and Mr Macaroni.

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu

There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu