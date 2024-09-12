ADVERTISEMENT
APC confirms participation in Kano LG elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman stressed the importance of a level playing ground, urging the state's independent electoral commission to ensure a smooth electoral process.

All Progressives Congress flags [Getty Images]
All Progressives Congress flags [Getty Images]

The chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) interview on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the party would soon organise its primary elections to pave the way for the emergence of candidates for the elections and expressed optimism about the party’s chances in the poll.

Abbas told NAN that the party was mobilising its supporters to participate in the election across all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure our teeming supporters participate in the election,” he said.

He emphasised that Kano State historically was a stronghold of progressive politics and that the party’s political machinery was in motion to secure victory.

The chairman stressed the importance of a level playing ground, urging the state’s independent electoral commission to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“We are committed to ensuring full compliance with all electoral laws to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election,” he told NAN.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to free and fair elections.

“All we are saying is let the state independent electoral commission provide a level playing ground for smooth implementation of the electoral process during the October 24 Local Government elections,” he said.

The APC chairman’s statement comes as the party prepares for a face-off against other political parties in the upcoming local government elections, including the New Nigeria People’s Party which rules the state.

