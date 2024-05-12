Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), appealed while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.

He described Tinubu as a “true democrat”, who would fulfil all his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said the various economic policies by the president, such as fuel subsidy removal, and unification of the naira, among others, which look like pain, were the foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be built.

The APC chieftain said, although it was obvious that Nigerians were presently experiencing economic hardship, they should be hopeful for a better and prosperous future.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are facing hard times, but this is not deliberate nor a sign of failure on the part of the President.

“For us to enjoy a prosperous Nigeria, we must be ready to sacrifice a little and that is what is currently happening.

“Mr President meant well for Nigerians. He will not gain anything by deliberately inflicting pain on Nigerians.

“All the economic policies put in place by the President that look like pain, are meant to strengthen our economy.

“Don’t give up on the president. He will do better and he will continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerians,” he said.

According to Oyintiloye, Tinubu inherited a very bad economy when he came to power, fixing it for the overall benefit of Nigerians requires patience.

The APC chieftain, however, said that the various interventions the President had put in place, were part of the efforts towards revitalising the country’s economy.

He said that this would be achieved through the prioritisation of key areas such as agriculture, a robust market system, quality healthcare, education, improved electricity, and tackling corruption.

“Government will continue to strengthen our economy by investing in industries and promoting local production; develop agricultural value chain, which will help reduce our dependence on imports and crude oil,” he said.

