ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party chieftain also appealed to leaders of the opposition parties to guard against utterances.

President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]
President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), appealed while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.

He described Tinubu as a “true democrat”, who would fulfil all his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said the various economic policies by the president, such as fuel subsidy removal, and unification of the naira, among others, which look like pain, were the foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC chieftain said, although it was obvious that Nigerians were presently experiencing economic hardship, they should be hopeful for a better and prosperous future.

There is no doubt that Nigerians are facing hard times, but this is not deliberate nor a sign of failure on the part of the President.

“For us to enjoy a prosperous Nigeria, we must be ready to sacrifice a little and that is what is currently happening.

“Mr President meant well for Nigerians. He will not gain anything by deliberately inflicting pain on Nigerians.

“All the economic policies put in place by the President that look like pain, are meant to strengthen our economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t give up on the president. He will do better and he will continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerians,” he said.

According to Oyintiloye, Tinubu inherited a very bad economy when he came to power, fixing it for the overall benefit of Nigerians requires patience.

The APC chieftain, however, said that the various interventions the President had put in place, were part of the efforts towards revitalising the country’s economy.

He said that this would be achieved through the prioritisation of key areas such as agriculture, a robust market system, quality healthcare, education, improved electricity, and tackling corruption.

“Government will continue to strengthen our economy by investing in industries and promoting local production; develop agricultural value chain, which will help reduce our dependence on imports and crude oil,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to leaders of the opposition parties to guard against utterances and narratives capable of polarising the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria

Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Hon. Oko Jumbo.

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker