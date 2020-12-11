Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee gave the charge at a meeting with the dissolved state chairman of the party on Friday in Abuja,

Buni was represented at the meeting by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, secretary of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) at its Dec.8 meeting dissolved all the party`s organs from states to ward levels.

The NEC consequently directed members of the dissolved organs to serve as caretaker committee members until new leaders were elected at the party`s congress.

Buni said the meeting was convened to further clarify the decisions of the party`s NEC which he said was in line with its Constitution.

Buni who is also the governor of Yobe said the meeting was also to explain the details of the decisions to ensure uniform implementation in all states, Local Government Areas and Wards.

He noted that members of the dissolved party organs had by being part of the deliberations and decisions demonstrated strong commitment to the growth of the party.

He added that as state caretaker committee members, they were required to provide the needed leadership and guidance to ensure success of the party`s planned membership registration, update and revalidation scheduled for January 2021.

“Apart from the issue of membership registration, there is the outstanding issue of constitutional amendment which will help us to put all the problems that led to party crisis to an end.

“I believe that our capacity to strengthen our rules through constitutional amendment will help us to put all the problems that led to the crisis that brought us to this point behind us.

“I will therefore invite you to take all the necessary steps to forward recommendations that will enable us strengthen our rules,’’ he said.

Buni mandated members of the state committees to inaugurate caretaker committees in LGAs and wards within the next one week.

He added that they should continue to contribute their quota to the party`s development and the country`s democracy.