APC Canada urges politicians to shun partisanship and support Tinubu’s agenda

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oshodi, also a consultant psychiatrist, congratulated Tinubu on the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment, describing it as “victory for all”.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Oshodi, in a congratulatory message on Friday to President Tinubu on judicial victory at Supreme Court on Thursday, said such support would move the country forward.

According to him, the opposition parties should avoid any move and criticism that could hinder the implementation of the agenda of the current administration.

He assured that if Nigerians could give strong support to the president’s policies and programmes, he would replicate his overwhelming achievements when he was governor of Lagos across the country.

Oshodi, also a consultant psychiatrist, congratulated Tinubu on the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment, describing it as "victory for all".

“This is a victory for Nigeria and for democracy.

“Mr President,you were elected by the majority of Nigerians to steer the affairs of this country through your Renewed Hope Agenda and since you were elected,you have been taking bold decisions to the admiration of both Nigerians and non Nigerians.

“This unanimous decision of the Supreme Court Justices is a clear demonstration that you won fair and square.

“By voting for President Tinubu, Nigerians have demonstrated their collective confidence that he is the right person for the job.

“His antecedents as the former governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s richest state and the enviable heights attained by the state during his eight years tenure showed that he has the wherewithal to steer the Nigerian state successfully,” Oshodi said.

The apex court in its unanimous decision, confirmed the Feb. 25 presidential election, having discarded the grounds put before it by Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

News Agency Of Nigeria
