ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Segun Adeyemi

Notably, Flag-Amachree has faced legal challenges in the past, specifically murder charges related to the 2015 general elections in Buguma, Rivers State.

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree
Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

Recommended articles

This decision comes as Flag-Amachree, a former political associate of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi aligns himself with the political camp of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the APC's National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

"Your appointment into the council is in recognition of your expressed commitment to our great party and your impressive political pedigree over the years," the letter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: Oshiomhole suffers backlash over false comments against Ighodalo

Flag-Amachree is expected to leverage his extensive experience in political campaigns and elections to secure victory for the APC's candidate.

"As a member of the Edo State NGCC, you are expected to bring your experience to and bear your years of experience in political campaigns and elections, including the substances of your personality to secure victory for our party's candidate," Argungu added.

Notably, Flag-Amachree has faced legal challenges in the past, specifically murder charges related to the 2015 general elections in Buguma, Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he has since been cleared by the court.

The APC's letter highlighted Flag-Amachree's role and urged him to use his political acumen and personal influence to ensure a successful campaign for the party's candidate in Edo State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo Govt, lawmakers seek to restrain Shaibu from deputy governor duties

Edo Govt, lawmakers seek to restrain Shaibu from deputy governor duties

Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Nigerian filmmakers urge FG to retain NFVCB amid Oronsaye report implementation

Nigerian filmmakers urge FG to retain NFVCB amid Oronsaye report implementation

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

From people's representatives to Tinubu's puppet - Atiku blasts senators over Ndume

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi