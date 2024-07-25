Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

This decision comes as Flag-Amachree, a former political associate of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi aligns himself with the political camp of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the APC's National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

"Your appointment into the council is in recognition of your expressed commitment to our great party and your impressive political pedigree over the years," the letter stated.

Flag-Amachree is expected to leverage his extensive experience in political campaigns and elections to secure victory for the APC's candidate.

"As a member of the Edo State NGCC, you are expected to bring your experience to and bear your years of experience in political campaigns and elections, including the substances of your personality to secure victory for our party's candidate," Argungu added.

Murder allegations against Wike's ally

Notably, Flag-Amachree has faced legal challenges in the past, specifically murder charges related to the 2015 general elections in Buguma, Rivers State.

However, he has since been cleared by the court.