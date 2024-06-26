ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Segun Adeyemi

The APC stalwart cautioned against deviating from established zoning norms, warning that such actions could alienate voters and jeopardise the party's chances in the upcoming election.

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]
All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Amaefuna emphasised the significance of zoning in fostering equity and stability within Nigerian politics, asserting its role as a fundamental principle for inclusive governance.

He cited Article 20(IV) (e) of the APC Constitution, which mandates equitable rotation of political offices to ensure regional balance and fairness.

Highlighting historical context, Amaefuna credited Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu for initially proposing zoning in Anambra State, explicitly advocating for power to shift to Anambra North.

"In 2010, The eternal leader of Ndigbo, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu in his insightful and foresighted perspicuity broached the idea of Zoning in Anambra state when he highlighted the need to steer the state towards the path of equity by zoning power to Anambra North and this catalyzed the motivation for the then governor to mobilize towards ensuring that political moves are made to ensure that the northern zone of Anambra state succeeded him," he said.

Former Biafran war leader Emeka Ojukwu. [Getty Images]
Former Biafran war leader Emeka Ojukwu. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

He underscored the positive impact of zoning on political stability and fairness in Anambra State's governance over the past decade.

He argued that disregarding zoning could lead to a loss of electoral support, particularly from Anambra South, which he believes is crucial for APC's success in 2025.

Regarding criticism of zoning as fostering mediocrity, Amaefuna dismissed such claims, pointing out instances where zoning did not prevent corruption in leadership.

He stressed the abundance of capable leaders in Anambra South who can govern effectively.

Amaefuna urged unity within the APC, condemning members allegedly undermining the party by colluding with opposition parties.

He said, "In reality, APC can no longer afford to continue playing opposition politics in Anambra state and all hands must be on deck to ensure a power shift in the 2025 governorship election."

He called for disciplinary action against saboteurs and reiterated the critical necessity for APC to present a strong candidate from Anambra South to effectively challenge the ruling party.

The APC stalwart's remarks underscored ongoing internal debates within the party regarding strategic decisions for the upcoming elections amidst broader political dynamics in Anambra State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

