Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Amaefuna emphasised the significance of zoning in fostering equity and stability within Nigerian politics, asserting its role as a fundamental principle for inclusive governance.

He cited Article 20(IV) (e) of the APC Constitution, which mandates equitable rotation of political offices to ensure regional balance and fairness.

Highlighting historical context, Amaefuna credited Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu for initially proposing zoning in Anambra State, explicitly advocating for power to shift to Anambra North.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2010, The eternal leader of Ndigbo, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu in his insightful and foresighted perspicuity broached the idea of Zoning in Anambra state when he highlighted the need to steer the state towards the path of equity by zoning power to Anambra North and this catalyzed the motivation for the then governor to mobilize towards ensuring that political moves are made to ensure that the northern zone of Anambra state succeeded him," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

APC must respect zoning to ensure victory - Amaefuna

He underscored the positive impact of zoning on political stability and fairness in Anambra State's governance over the past decade.

Amaefuna cautioned against deviating from established zoning norms, warning that such actions could alienate voters and jeopardise the party's chances in the upcoming election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that disregarding zoning could lead to a loss of electoral support, particularly from Anambra South, which he believes is crucial for APC's success in 2025.

Regarding criticism of zoning as fostering mediocrity, Amaefuna dismissed such claims, pointing out instances where zoning did not prevent corruption in leadership.

He stressed the abundance of capable leaders in Anambra South who can govern effectively.

Amaefuna urged unity within the APC, condemning members allegedly undermining the party by colluding with opposition parties.

He said, "In reality, APC can no longer afford to continue playing opposition politics in Anambra state and all hands must be on deck to ensure a power shift in the 2025 governorship election."

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for disciplinary action against saboteurs and reiterated the critical necessity for APC to present a strong candidate from Anambra South to effectively challenge the ruling party.