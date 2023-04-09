36 state chairmen back Abure over Labour Party crisis

Apapa had declared himself as the party’s national chairman in the wake of a fresh legal crisis rocking the party and took over the national secretariat of the party.

However, Rotimi Kehinde, Chairman of the party’s Chairmen Forum read a communique after a meeting of the chairmen in Abuja on Saturday in which they passed a vote of confidence in Julius Abure as national chairman.

Kehinde said that the 36 state chairmen as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party met to review recent developments in the party.

“Few members of the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Comrade Lamidi and others declared themselves the new leaders of our party.

“The 36 chairmen resolved that Abure remains the national chairman of LP and Comrade Lamidi’s action is accordingly repudiated and cannot stand.

“He and the others in his group grossly violated the provision of our party’s Constitution and took internal matters of the party to court without exhausting all the appropriate instituted channels of resolving disputes.

“They are by the dint of this communique directed to immediately effect withdrawal of the matter from court and return to the path of rectitude for due process,’’ he said.

Kehinde said that the 36 chairmen condemned the act by the small fraction of the NWC led by Lamidi and others.

He added that the chairmen were of the view that Lamidi and others involved in the action did not appear to be appropriate members of LP as no member would destroy his own home.

“Those suspended by the party under the chairmanship of Abure remain suspended until the NEC decides otherwise.

“The 36 chairmen recommend that a NEC meeting should be called without further delay,’’ he said.

Kehinde added that the 36 Chairmen upheld that the NWC meeting called held by Lamidi was a nullity.

According to him, any decision reached at the so-called NWC meeting is of no legal effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an FCT Court on Wednesday restrained Abure from parading himself as LP’s chairman.