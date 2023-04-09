The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

36 state chairmen back Abure over Labour Party crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the party’s Chairmen Forum said that the 36 chairmen condemned the act by the small fraction of the NWC led by Lamidi and others.

Julius-Abure
Julius-Abure

Recommended articles

Apapa had declared himself as the party’s national chairman in the wake of a fresh legal crisis rocking the party and took over the national secretariat of the party.

However, Rotimi Kehinde, Chairman of the party’s Chairmen Forum read a communique after a meeting of the chairmen in Abuja on Saturday in which they passed a vote of confidence in Julius Abure as national chairman.

Kehinde said that the 36 state chairmen as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party met to review recent developments in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Few members of the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Comrade Lamidi and others declared themselves the new leaders of our party.

“The 36 chairmen resolved that Abure remains the national chairman of LP and Comrade Lamidi’s action is accordingly repudiated and cannot stand.

“He and the others in his group grossly violated the provision of our party’s Constitution and took internal matters of the party to court without exhausting all the appropriate instituted channels of resolving disputes.

“They are by the dint of this communique directed to immediately effect withdrawal of the matter from court and return to the path of rectitude for due process,’’ he said.

Kehinde said that the 36 chairmen condemned the act by the small fraction of the NWC led by Lamidi and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the chairmen were of the view that Lamidi and others involved in the action did not appear to be appropriate members of LP as no member would destroy his own home.

“Those suspended by the party under the chairmanship of Abure remain suspended until the NEC decides otherwise.

“The 36 chairmen recommend that a NEC meeting should be called without further delay,’’ he said.

Kehinde added that the 36 Chairmen upheld that the NWC meeting called held by Lamidi was a nullity.

According to him, any decision reached at the so-called NWC meeting is of no legal effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an FCT Court on Wednesday restrained Abure from parading himself as LP’s chairman.

However, a state High Court that sat in Benin on the same day, restrained LP and all its members from any suspension of its national officers till the determination of a motion on notice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi sends special greetings to Muslims in Easter message

Obi sends special greetings to Muslims in Easter message

Why Accord Party supported Makinde’s re-election – Peller

Why Accord Party supported Makinde’s re-election – Peller

Ogun APC welcomes PDP’s petition against re-election of Gov Abiodun

Ogun APC welcomes PDP’s petition against re-election of Gov Abiodun

CAN charges Christians to be hopeful of overcoming challenges

CAN charges Christians to be hopeful of overcoming challenges

36 state chairmen back Abure over Labour Party crisis

36 state chairmen back Abure over Labour Party crisis

Defence College provost backs call for drug test on public office holders

Defence College provost backs call for drug test on public office holders

Fashola gives update on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta projects

Fashola gives update on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta projects

Put Yoruba people’s interest above self, Oduyoye advises Afenifere leaders

Put Yoruba people’s interest above self, Oduyoye advises Afenifere leaders

Nigeria’s election reassuring to Africa, outgoing Rwandan envoy says

Nigeria’s election reassuring to Africa, outgoing Rwandan envoy says

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Orji Kalu and Ify Kalu, being hosted by Terry Waya

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients