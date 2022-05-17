2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

The associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

Although, he noted that APC remains the primary platform Tinubu intends to actualize his dream of presiding over the affairs of the nation; other options including the SDP would be explored if the primaries come short of transparency and credibility.

“It is too early to ask if Asiwaju would leave the APC for another party. He is a big factor in APC, a party he helped formed, financed and nurtured into what it is today. We are not unaware of recent developments and attempts to insult a man who has paid his dues in the political evolution of this country. But that is not important for now.

"What I can tell you is that our leader, like other contestants, is looking forward to a credible process that would lead to the emergence of our flag bearer. But if that process is compromised, I can tell you for free that we will encourage him to explore other options.

“Yes, a lot has been said about SDP and Asiwaju. When we get to that bridge, we will cross it. SDP offered him a platform to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria years ago but for now, he is in APC and will remain there until circumstance dictates otherwise,” he said.

This, however is in direct conflict with a position he had taken last week. Earlier, Babachir Lawal had said Tinubu would go back home and support whoever emerged as APC’s Presidential candidate if the odds were against him(Tinubu).

Lawal spoke while addressing journalists after a support group submitted Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms to the party in Abuja on Wednesday, May 11, 2022,

He assured that the APC National Leader would not upset the system if he loses at the party’s convention.

Tinubu is gunning for the sole ticket of the party alongside other formidable contestants such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonayya Onu, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello among others.