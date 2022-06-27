2023: I’ll give you a good running mate – Femi Gbaja tells Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised to help the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, find a good running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Gbajabiamila made this vow while responding to Tinubu’s remarks at an event to celebrate the speaker’s 60th birthday.
“You said in your address that many years ago you consulted with a younger brother on the issue of WAEC and that consultation bore fruits,” Gbajabiamila said.
“I give you my own parting shot. It is that time again to consult with your younger brother. I will give you a running mate that you will enjoy working with.”
Tinubu had earlier submitted Ibrahim Kabir Masari as a running mate to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline.
Meanwhile, A former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima has said that Tinubu, has nipped the crisis in the Senate caucus of the party in the bud.
On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Shettima led some APC senators to meet with Tinubu in Abuja.
Speaking with reporters after the meeting, he said Tinubu had helped to address the pressing issues among senators in the ruling party.
He also said the lawmakers were ready to work for the progress of the APC in the 2023 elections.
