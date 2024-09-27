1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

The decamped, who are mainly from 11 wards of the area, vowed to work against the return of APC as the ruling party in Kano State. Prominent among the former APC members included former Vice chairman of the local government area, Malam Kwa; former state House of Assembly aspirant, Hon. Audu Tumfafi.

Receiving the decampees at Dawakin-Tofa, State Chairman of NNPP, Hon. Hashimu Dungurawa commended them for the decision. Dungurawa declared that NNPP under the leadership of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso was committed to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Kano State.

While assuring them of equal opportunities in the party, Dungurawa dispelled rumours of mass defection of NNPP members to APC. He maintained that NNPP was not losing grip of control of its structure across the wards in the state.

“We learnt one APC man has been receiving members of NNPP into APC. We have checked the roll call of our members and we have not noticed any reduction in our numerical strength.

“I need to advise them to beware of 419 people coming to collect the public funds in the name of decampees”, Dungurawa said.