Police reveal transaction that can land POS operators in jail

Segun Adeyemi

Emphasising federal transaction guidelines, the Delta State Police Command urged POS operators to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

The presence of POS operators in every corner in cities like Lagos eases cash-in and cash-out services. [Meta AI Image]
The presence of POS operators in every corner in cities like Lagos eases cash-in and cash-out services.

The command's spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, highlighted the serious consequences for POS operators who handle suspicious high-value transactions.

"Transactions above 500k can get you into trouble. Don't be a tool for kidnappers to collect ransom. It must be traced to you," he warned.

READ ALSO: How POS agents are solving Nigerians’ cash needs while banks ration withdrawal

Edafe's statement referred to a recent incident where a POS operator allegedly facilitated a ransom payment of ₦4 million while receiving a profit of only ₦40,000.

This transaction, he stressed, made the operator complicit in the criminal act and liable for legal action.

Emphasising federal transaction guidelines, Edafe urged operators to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

READ ALSO: PoS operators must register with CAC by July 7 - CBN

"Be wise. You may argue that you are doing business, but before your lawyer will get you out, you may spend some time cooling off in prison," he added, stressing the legal repercussions of violating these regulations.

The Delta State Police Command's advisory seeks to curb the misuse of POS services in criminal activities, particularly as such services are increasingly used to facilitate ransom payments in kidnapping cases.

