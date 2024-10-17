Police reveal transaction that can land POS operators in jail

The command's spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, highlighted the serious consequences for POS operators who handle suspicious high-value transactions.

"Transactions above 500k can get you into trouble. Don't be a tool for kidnappers to collect ransom. It must be traced to you," he warned.

Edafe's statement referred to a recent incident where a POS operator allegedly facilitated a ransom payment of ₦4 million while receiving a profit of only ₦40,000.

This transaction, he stressed, made the operator complicit in the criminal act and liable for legal action.

Emphasising federal transaction guidelines, Edafe urged operators to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

"Be wise. You may argue that you are doing business, but before your lawyer will get you out, you may spend some time cooling off in prison," he added, stressing the legal repercussions of violating these regulations.

