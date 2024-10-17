PHOTOS: VP Shettima arrives in Sweden for 2-day bilateral engagement

The high-level visit, endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlights areas such as trade, investment, ICT, education, mining, and agriculture.

Shettima is accompanied by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and key officials from Nigerian agencies.

Shettima is scheduled to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Crown Princess Victoria during his stay, aiming to forge mutually beneficial collaborations in various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the mission's objectives, Shettima's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Stanley Nkwocha, stated, "This engagement is part of a larger drive to secure Nigeria's place in a fast-evolving global economy by fostering partnerships in technology, sustainable transport, and education with a key European nation."

Among the specific areas of focus is ICT, an industry the Vice President identified as critical for Nigeria's economic future. His team has laid out plans to bolster digitalisation efforts, in line with both countries' interests in tech innovation.

The visit underscores Nigeria's commitment to expanding international partnerships to support national development goals.

As Nkwocha elaborated, "Nigeria is not just exploring bilateral relations; it is solidifying its commitment to global trade, sustainability, and digital transformation."

The Vice President is expected to conclude his diplomatic engagements and return to Nigeria by Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria