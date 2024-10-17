ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: VP Shettima arrives in Sweden for 2-day bilateral engagement

Segun Adeyemi

The visit underscores Nigeria's commitment to expanding international partnerships to support national development goals.

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Sweden on Thursday, October 17.
The high-level visit, endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlights areas such as trade, investment, ICT, education, mining, and agriculture.

Shettima is accompanied by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and key officials from Nigerian agencies.

Shettima is scheduled to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Crown Princess Victoria during his stay, aiming to forge mutually beneficial collaborations in various sectors.

Highlighting the mission's objectives, Shettima's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Stanley Nkwocha, stated, "This engagement is part of a larger drive to secure Nigeria's place in a fast-evolving global economy by fostering partnerships in technology, sustainable transport, and education with a key European nation."

Among the specific areas of focus is ICT, an industry the Vice President identified as critical for Nigeria's economic future. His team has laid out plans to bolster digitalisation efforts, in line with both countries' interests in tech innovation.

As Nkwocha elaborated, "Nigeria is not just exploring bilateral relations; it is solidifying its commitment to global trade, sustainability, and digital transformation."

The Vice President is expected to conclude his diplomatic engagements and return to Nigeria by Saturday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Sweden.
Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Sweden.
Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Sweden.
