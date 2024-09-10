ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi’s aide reacts to alleged arrest of LP bannerman, wife by DSS

Segun Adeyemi

With his firm rebuttal, Obi's aide urged the public to disregard the circulating reports, labelling them as baseless and harmful to Obi's reputation.

Peter Obi's media aide emphasised that no DSS operation took place at his principal's residence, and no arrests were made.
According to Obienyem, the allegations are entirely false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 10, Obienyem clarified that Obi was not even present in Anambra State during the purported DSS raid.

"As of Saturday, Mr Obi was in Rwanda attending important engagements. He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is actively involved in party and national matters," Obienyem stated.

READ ALSO: DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

The media aide emphasised that no DSS operation took place at Obi's residence, and no arrests were made.

This response follows speculation surrounding a possible DSS action against the Labour Party bannerman, which has sparked concern among his supporters.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

