Peter Obi’s aide reacts to alleged arrest of LP bannerman, wife by DSS

According to Obienyem, the allegations are entirely false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 10, Obienyem clarified that Obi was not even present in Anambra State during the purported DSS raid.

"As of Saturday, Mr Obi was in Rwanda attending important engagements. He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is actively involved in party and national matters," Obienyem stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

The media aide emphasised that no DSS operation took place at Obi's residence, and no arrests were made.

This response follows speculation surrounding a possible DSS action against the Labour Party bannerman, which has sparked concern among his supporters.